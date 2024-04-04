OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) versus Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Head to Head Comparison

Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pazoo has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pazoo alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pazoo and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.25 -$11.44 million ($0.80) -13.96

Analyst Ratings

Pazoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pazoo and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 5 0 2.83

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pazoo and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pazoo N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -21.88% -9.24% -8.71%

About Pazoo

(Get Free Report)

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow. The company also offers Social Network Banner Messaging solution to deliver banner messaging to HCPs within their social network apps; Institutional Account-based Banner Messaging solution that provides its clients access to delivering banner messaging online and on the intranets of targeted health system accounts; and Financial Messaging solution, which provides prescribers visibility to branded copay offers and other patient support programs directly within their electronic health record and/or e-Prescribe systems. In addition, it provides Patient Engagement, a technology solution that provides digital messaging services through its cloud-based Mobile Health Messenger platform; HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance; and Therapy Initiation Workflow, a group of digital solutions that focuses on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Pazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.