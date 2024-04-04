O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $84,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,132.95 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $855.24 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,078.34 and a 200-day moving average of $994.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

