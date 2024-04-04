O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,240.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,132.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,078.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $994.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $855.24 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

