Österreichische Post AG (OSTIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
Österreichische Post stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.
About Österreichische Post
