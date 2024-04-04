P3 Health Partners Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIFree Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for P3 Health Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PIII. BTIG Research cut shares of P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIII opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

