Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $12,830,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

