Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 283.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,946 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.31% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

