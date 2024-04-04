PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $48.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.98. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 874,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 225,473 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

