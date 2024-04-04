Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$34.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. Cormark lowered Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

