Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4,084.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after buying an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.41 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.