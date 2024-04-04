Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 63,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Patriot One Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

