Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 252 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $814.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $808.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.