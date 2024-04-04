Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

PAYX opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

