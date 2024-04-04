Peter M. Levine Purchases 262,000 Shares of Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN) Stock

Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Levine bought 262,000 shares of Molecular Energies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,340 ($23,022.85).
Molecular Energies Trading Down 13.0 %
LON:MEN opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £990,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.53. Molecular Energies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 144.16 ($1.81).
Molecular Energies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Energies
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.