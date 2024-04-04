Peter M. Levine Purchases 262,000 Shares of Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN) Stock

Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Levine bought 262,000 shares of Molecular Energies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,340 ($23,022.85).

Molecular Energies Trading Down 13.0 %

LON:MEN opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £990,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.53. Molecular Energies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 144.16 ($1.81).

Molecular Energies Company Profile

Molecular Energies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

