PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48. 51,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

