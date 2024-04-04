Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

