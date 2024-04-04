Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3,084.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

PSX opened at $172.75 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $173.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

