Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 619 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

