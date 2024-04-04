Pippa Lambert Purchases 881 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,396.19 ($5,518.69).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 494.70 ($6.21) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 428.90. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498 ($6.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.08, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,918.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 506 ($6.35).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

