Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $17.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.
PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains GP
Institutional Trading of Plains GP
Plains GP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plains GP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.51%.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plains GP
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.