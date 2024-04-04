Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu Purchases 19,236 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 19,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $246,220.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,455,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,624,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 18 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 3 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37.50.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $394,187.50.
- On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $471.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00.
Pono Capital Two Price Performance
NASDAQ PTWO opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Pono Capital Two Company Profile
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
