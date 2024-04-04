Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,946 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $134,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,812 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $224,931.88.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $121,442.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.52 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

