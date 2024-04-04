Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 1,096 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

