PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,752 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $57,296.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,939,430.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PowerSchool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

