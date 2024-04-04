PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Shivani Stumpf Sells 810 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $16,864.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,796.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $18,845.61.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.2 %

PWSC opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PowerSchool by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PowerSchool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

