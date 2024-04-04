Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 1,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progyny Trading Up 0.2 %

PGNY stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.