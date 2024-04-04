Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,517 shares of company stock worth $7,070,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

