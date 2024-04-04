Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1,064.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

