ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $28.43. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 3,706,832 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.