ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $33,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94.

Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

