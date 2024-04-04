ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $34.25

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $34.96. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 69,342 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

