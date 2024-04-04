Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.02. Prothena shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 32,260 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.