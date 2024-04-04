Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $66.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

