Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PBYI opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $257.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

