PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $138.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

