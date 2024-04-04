Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on April 22nd

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 129.0% annually over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Tankers
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.