Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.73.

HBM stock opened at C$10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$10.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

