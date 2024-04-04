Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.99. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

