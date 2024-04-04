Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

