Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Boosted by Analyst

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of McKesson in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q1 2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.56 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $540.10 on Tuesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $541.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McKesson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

