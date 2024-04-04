Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.91.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$28.68 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.68.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

