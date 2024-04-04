Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $184.62

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.62, but opened at $176.00. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $175.41, with a volume of 168,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

