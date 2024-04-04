Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.43

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.43 and last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 39260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

