Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 0.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

