Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,868,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 987,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.