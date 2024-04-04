Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.96. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 995,769 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,001. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

