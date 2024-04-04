Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 309,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $15,480,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

