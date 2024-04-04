Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Issues Earnings Results

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

