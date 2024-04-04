Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

