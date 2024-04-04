Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($15.59) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($14.77) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,066 shares of company stock worth $26,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

